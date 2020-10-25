Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar

-
ALSO READ
After leaving JDU-BJP alliance, LJP looks to strengthen itself in Bihar
Bihar BJP expels 9 leaders including rebels contesting on LJP tickets
Bihar polls: Chirag Paswan slams BJP leaders for calling LJP 'vote katua'
Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'
Bihar elections: Nitish Kumar's last stand
-
Madhubani (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.
"For others, wife, son, daughter and limited members are the families, but to me whole Bihar is my family. Serving people is my duty," he said.
"Bihar was in a pathetic situation. Lots of crime happened here. The development rate was almost zero. We controlled everything. We kept saying right from the beginning we'll go on the path of progress with justice," he said.
JD(U) has fielded Sheela Mandal from Phulparas to contest against Kripanath Thakur of Congress and Bonod Kumar Singh of the Lok Jan Shakti Party. In the last elections held in Bihar in 2015, Guljar Devi of JD (U) had won from this seat.
Since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the constituency is a woman, the Chief Minister did not forget to mention the work done by his government for the betterment of women.
"Women are getting their due respect. There was no female participation in public representation. We provided them a platform and chance... Development is not possible unless women get the opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder. Furthermore, we have done a lot for women's uplift," he said.
Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Phulparas will go to polls on November 3. The result will be declared on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor