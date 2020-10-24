'From lantern era to LED era', Nadda's dig at RJD in Bhagalpur rally

In a clear dig at the RJD, whose electoral symbol is the lantern, BJP President JP Nadda said that the BJP-led NDA government is taking Bihar out of the age of lantern era to that of a LED era.

He was addressing a rally at the Hawai Adda Maidan in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

"Our government is moving out of the lantern era into the LED era. Leaving the muscle power behind and going towards development," Nadda said amid cheers from the crowd.

Interestingly, on Friday, in his Gaya rally, PM Modi appealed to the voters to shun the 'lantern' since electricity had reached every poor household in the state. "There was a time in Bihar when electricity was supplied to the homes of the rich. The need for lanterns (RJD poll symbol) in today's Bihar is over. Today, every poor household in Bihar has an electricity connection; there is light," Modi had said yesterday.

Further hitting out at RJD's alliance with CPIML, Nadda alleged, "RJD believes in chaos, now they have befriended Male (CPIML). They have got into seat-sharing with those leftists who want to divide the country, who talk of tearing down the country. Male (CPIML) has hijacked RJD."

Making a contrast and pitching NDA's developmental agenda, Nadda said that both PM Modi and CM Nitin Kumar stand for development. "Bihar is writing a new story of development under the guidance of Narendra Modi and under Nitish's leadership. If Narendra Modi ji is there, so is development. If Nitish ji is there, so is development," Nadda said.

Nadda cited new controversial agricultural laws as examples of NDA's reform and developmental agenda. He added that the Modi government has worked to empower farmers by fixing MSP of one and a half times the cost incurred by the farmers of this country.

Nadda also cited the work done by the Centre in terms of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

However, staying with the focus of looking ahead, Nadda stressed that this election will determine the future of the state. "This election is not of any representative, nor of any candidate. This election is an election to decide the future of Bihar," he remarked.

The Bihar Assembly election starts on October 28.

