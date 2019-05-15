Exit Polls 2019: Be careful; take their forecasts with a bucketful of salt

We are at that stage in this election season when the term ‘exit poll’ starts getting popular. This long, bitter and hard fought election is about to come to a close with only one phase of voting left. Fifty-nine seats will vote on Sunday, May 19, to elect their representatives and with it 543 seats would have completed this exercise.

As voting hour comes to a close this coming Sunday, an embargo will also get lifted. This will be the embargo on broadcast of exit polls by media organisations. The Election Commission prohibits this broadcast till the time every vote has been ...