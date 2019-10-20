Explained: Why Maharashtra is losing charm as investment destination

In 2015, Maharashtra’s first BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone in the state by announcing that Foxconn, a leading electronics contract manufacturing company from Taiwan known for producing iPhones, will set up a plant in the state. In 2018, the state government launched a campaign with the name “Magnetic Maharashtra”, where the state was personified as a magnet that pulls investments.

In 2019, the project is nowhere to be seen. Data echoes the anecdote. From housing more than a tenth of project completions in the country, Maharashtra’s ...