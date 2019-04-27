Facebook and Google close in on political advertising spends in India

The world’s largest search engine and the world’s biggest social media platform have been drawing closer in terms of political advertising spends in India. Both have seen over Rs 17 crore in spending each since February on account of the Union elections. Google has seen Rs 17.9 crore in political advertising compared to Rs 17.2 crore for Facebook.

Both are based on the latest available data. While the date ranges for both are not exactly the same. (Facebook, for example, provided weekly data till April 20). But the trend does show that spends on Google have picked ...