False narrative created to keep BJP as political untouchable: Modi in UP

The BJP's victory in give a "spectacular glimpse" of the way Indian politics has changed, said Prime Minister on Monday, thanking the people of Varanasi for reelecting him as their MP.

Modi, who visited Varanasi after election results were declared on May 23, said the BJP's back-to-back wins in the state showed that Uttar Pradesh's voters had decisively for the direction India needed to take towards prosperity.

“The hat-trick of 2014, 2017 and 2019 are not bygone decisions--they provide a spectacular glimpse to the changing paradigms in Indian politics, society and election matrix,” Modi said addressing BJP workers at the Pandit Deen Dayal Hastakala Academy.

He criticised “political pundits” for failing to realise the shift in Indian polity and people’s thinking. “It seems their (political pundits) judgment and views belong to the 20th century and not 21st century.”

Modi won in Varanasi by a margin of nearly 480,000 votes, almost 100,000 votes higher than the 2014 polls.

Modi said political pundits did not see beyond "multiplication" and "division" of caste calculations. “It is said politics is about perception and there were people who were trying to create false impression and narrative during these polls as well.”

“Besides, there were attempts to create false perception,” he said adding BJP had countered spin doctors through transparency and hard work.

Modi said BJP attackers had been attacked in many states and a false narrative had been created that the party was "political untouchable".

“Hundreds of our workers have been killed in Kerala, Kashmir, Tripura and Bengal, but these incidents have not been highlighted in the media,” he said adding that the BJP workers still faced threats to their lives in these states.

The PM said BJP was the only party that upheld the spirit of transparent democracy and accorded equitable status to opposition as well unlike other outfits, when they are in power.

“We (BJP) have shunned vote bank politics and the provision of 10% reservation to the upper caste poor is an example of the same. Further, we are not ashamed of our ancient heritage,” he said.

Earlier, Modi arrived in Varanasi this morning and was received at the airport by UP Governor Ram Naik and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Later, he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.