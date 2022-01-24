UP polls: Sonia, Manmohan among Congress star campaigners for first phase

-
ALSO READ
3 from G-23, Pilot, Sidhu in Congress star campaigners' list for bypolls
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
-
The Congress party on Monday released a list of 30-star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
The list includes Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad and RPN Singh.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are also in the list.
Former JNU Students' Union chief Kanhaiya Kumar who had joined the Congress in September last year will also be campaigning for the state assembly polls.
Apart from Azad, some other 'G-23' leaders are also in the list including Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The G-23 leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding sweeping reforms in the party including elections at various levels.
Congress will be holding a virtual campaign door-to-door campaign in the electorally crucial state as Election Commission has extended a ban on big physical rallies in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Senior party leaders will be part of door-to-door campaigns. They will also address small meetings as permitted by the election authorities following all COVID-19 protocols, sources said.
Uttar Pradesh will go for a seven-phase election from February 10. The state assembly has 403 seats.
In the 2017 assembly election in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party won 312 seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) 47, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) 19 and Congress seven.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU