'Priyanka effect,' says Cong as BJP highlights women leaders in UP campaign

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses party workers ahead of UP Assembly polls
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Observing road safety, virtually
Will ally only with small parties for UP elections: Congress' state chief
Insta accounts of Priyanka Gandhi children not compromised: Govt sources
-
With the BJP taking to the streets with a team of women leaders, at least three of whom joined the saffron party in recent times, the Congress on Monday termed it Priyanka effect and a face-saving exercise for the government.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, along with a team of women leaders, including the latest entrants- Aparna Yadav, Aditi Singh and Priyanka Maurya- was on the campaign trail in the heart of the state capital on Sunday.
"The 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' slogan given by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the manner in which she has been fighting for their cause has forced other political parties to realize that politics cannot be done without women. What we saw on the roads of Lucknow yesterday (Sunday) can clearly be termed Priyanka effect," Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI in an interview.
"After announcing 40 per cent tickets to women, Priyanka had stated that no party can ignore half the population. This is coming true and we find that the BJP leaders are marching on the streets projecting a women-friendly face," Lallu said.
"Even then, they had to resort to women leaders who crossed over to the BJP only in the last few days," Lallu said.
Holding placards that gave out messages on women's safety, the BJP's new women leaders were seen on the roads of Lucknow on Sunday.
Most conspicuous in the team was the presence of Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Congress' rebel lawmaker from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh, who had formally joined the BJP last week.
Priyanka Maurya, who until a few days ago, featured on the posters of the Congress' 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a woman and I can fight) campaign and had shifted her loyalties, also figured in the Sunday rally.
Lallu said that had the BJP done some concrete work to uplift women in the state, it would not have been projecting women who earned a name for themselves while being in other parties.
On being asked whether Supriya Aron, former Bareilly mayor and Priyanka Maurya, the party's erstwhile poster girl, parting ways Congress will impact the Congress, Lallu said it will not affect Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign in any way.
"We have promised 40 per cent tickets to women and are doing it. We are keeping our commitment and implementing it fully," Lallu said.
He said those who are ready to struggle will remain with the party.
On Priyanka Maurya's rift with the Congress, Lallu said there will always be 10 claimants for a ticket and it can be given to only one.
According to the Election Commission, the number of voters in Uttar Pradesh has increased from 14.71 crore to 15.02 crore of whom 8.04 crore are men (8,04,52,736) and over 6.98 crore women (6,98,22,416).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU