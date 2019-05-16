From development to namkeen, competitive electoral promises rain in Indore

The battle for Indore is a battle between competitive electoral promises.

Voters of the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, which goes to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19, will have to choose between its inclusion in the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), as promised by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and a "super corridor" to a Gujarat port, as pitched by the Congress. Connecting Indore with the DMIC will cut down the time and cost of transporting goods and boost industrial growth in Indore and its adjoining areas, says Shankar Lalwani, the ...