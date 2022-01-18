Goa Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM face on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Polls: AAP will give honest govt to Goa, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Incumbent BJP to face challenge from newcomers TMC, AAP in Goa polls
Kejriwal to take part in AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Punjab's Jalandhar on Wed
Kejriwal to launch AAP's UP poll campaign from Lucknow on Jan 2
-
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing the party's CM candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday.
Kejriwal had held a door-to-door campaign on Sunday in Cortalim village of Goa, which is scheduled to go to polls this February.
As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members was seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign.
Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Earlier today, AAP announced its Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU