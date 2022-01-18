Goa Assembly polls: Trinamool Congress announces first list of 11 names

-
The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for February 14.
Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro has been nominated from Fatorda Assembly constituency, which is represented at present by Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai.
As per the list, former GFP leaders Kiran Kandolkar and Jagdish Bhobe, who resigned from the Sardesai-led party on Tuesday itself, will contest from Aldona and St Andre seats respectively.
Former Goa chief minister Churchill Alemao will contest from Benaulim and his daughter Valanka has been given a ticket from Navelim.
Former BJP leader Sandeep Vazarkar will fight from Porvorim, Samil Volvoikar from Cumbharjua, Ganpat Gaonkar from Poriem, Gilbert Mariano Rodrigues from Cortalim, Jose Raju Cabral from Nuvem and Dr Jorson Fernandes from Cuncolim, the TMC said.
The Mamata Banerjee-led party is fighting the polls for the 40-member Assembly in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).
