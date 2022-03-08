Goa polls: Talks on between Congress and non-BJP leaders, says Chidambaram

-
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said talks were on between leaders of his party and other opposition parties in Goa ahead of counting of votes in the Assembly elections in the coastal state.
Counting of votes in all 40 constituencies in Goa will start at 8 am on March 10. Polling was held on February 14.
We are confident that the people of Goa have given us a clear, simple majority. I am more confident today than I was, say last week, because I have spoken to every candidate, Chidambaram told NDTV.
We are willing to work with the other parties, he said. Our goal is to forge a non-BJP front and such efforts are going on in other parts of India. Why not make the same effort in Goa? he said.
The Congress veteran's remarks came amid reports that Congress leaders were in parleys with AAP and TMC leaders ahead of counting of votes in Goa.
Asked if he was in touch with other parties to form the next government in Goa, Chidambaram said, Not me directly, but our leaders in Goa are talking to leaders of the other parties in Goa.
Apparently, they are all friends. Some of them are even related to each other. They all know each other. It (Goa) is a small place. They meet often on many occasions. I am told that leaders of other parties and leaders of my party have been talking to each other over the last few days, Chidambaram, Goa election in-charge of the Congress, said.
Chidambaram said Congress candidates will remain loyal to the party. Everyone is sworn to loyalty... I have no doubt at all that every candidate, whether he wins or loses, will be loyal to the Congress party, he said.
