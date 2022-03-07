Will win majority in Goa, but take non-BJP parties along: Congress

-
Even if the Congress wins a majority in Goa, it would like to bring other non-BJP parties onboard during government formation, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat said on Monday.
Addressing reporters after a meeting of the party's 37 candidates and their election agents, he also expressed confidence that the party would win a clear majority with its alliance partner, Goa Forward.
"(Congress senior observer for Goa and former Union Minister P.) Chidambaram has just told us, even if the party gets a majority, the Congress would like to associate all non-BJP parties (in government formation)," Kamat said.
"We feel that our party will win a clear majority and will come to power in alliance with Goa Forward," he said.
Asked about the Congress' chief ministerial face, Kamat, who is one of the aspirants for the top post, said: "Why are you worrying about this? Even I am not thinking about it."
The Congress, in alliance with the Goa Forward party (three seats) has contested 37 seats out of the total 40.
--IANS
maya/vd
