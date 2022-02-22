Goons, terrorists, corruption are Akhilesh's four friends: Anurag Thakur

chief has four friends and they are "goons, terrorists, mafia and corruption", Union Minister said on Tuesday.

He also alleged that during the tenure of the (SP), goons and the mafia took the life of innocent people.

"Akhilesh has four friends: goons, terrorists, mafia and corruption," the BJP leader told reporters at the party office here.

When questions were asked to about people contesting elections "from jail or on bail, he was silent", Thakur said, a day before the fourth of the seven phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

"Yadav is also silent on Azamgarh, the hub of terrorism," he said.

Attacking the Congress, the BJP leader said, "Why does Priyanka Gandhi not raise any question on Akhilesh and terror connection."



Taking a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi, he said, "Ladhki hoon, ladh saktee hoon, lekin sahi baat nahi kah saktee hoon (I am a girl, and I can fight, but cannot say the correct thing).

