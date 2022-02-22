UP Assembly elections: Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Prayagraj

-
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in Prayagraj along with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
In the seven-phased state Assembly elections, Prayagraj will go for polls in the fifth phase on February 27.
Amit Shah was atop a vehicle that was decked with flowers and BJP posters.
Large crowds had gathered in the roadshow and they marched along the convoy of vehicles across the streets. People raised BJP flags. The streets were also decorated with balloons and BJP banners.
Amit Shah, a BJP star campaigner in Uttar Pradesh, has been on a campaign trail in the state.
Earlier in the day, Shah addressed an election rally in Raniganj where he said that BJP and its allies will form the government by winning over 300 seats.
In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Shah said, "Bua aur Babuwa (aunt-nephew) ruled UP for 15 years but did not even build toilets for the poor. The BJP has constructed the toilets for 2.61 crore poor houses."
The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first three phases of the elections have been concluded.
Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
