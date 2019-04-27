GST, religious identities at interplay this poll season in Burrabazar

While the campaign for the fourth phase of polls in West Bengal is in full swing, Paras Gambhir, a whole seller of political merchandise at Burrabazar, one of the biggest trading hubs of the east, is disappointed with his muted business.

The inventory of unsold stocks of flags, caps, t-shirts, saris, and umbrellas, bearing the colors and symbols of different political parties, is particularly high this year. Compared to 2014 Lok Sabha elections, this year the sale of political flags alone is down by 40 per cent, while the prices are up by around 10 per cent, he says. “For ...