Gujarat Assembly polls: PM to address rally in Valsad district on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat CM Patel takes stock of the flood situation in Navsari, Valsad
BJP's expenses on assembly polls in five states up 58% to Rs 344 cr
Many BJP cadres in Gujarat secretly support AAP, claims Arvind Kejriwal
Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in 2 phases, results on Dec 8
AAP leaders Kejriwal, Mann to address 2 rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday and attend a mass marriage programme in Bhavnagar, a BJP functionary said on Saturday.
This will be the first visit of the prime minister to his home state after the elections were declared by the Election Commission.
PM Modi will address a rally in Nana Pondha in Valsad district on Sunday afternoon. He will attend a mass marriage function in Bhavnagar in the evening, BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said.
Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
The poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's entry into the fray.
In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats and the Congress 77 of the total 182 seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .