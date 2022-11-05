Congress releases first list of 43 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

on Friday announced its first list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

The list has some prominent names including Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham, Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia and Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar.

The party fielded Ramesh Bhai Dangar from Anjar, Sanjaybhai Govabjhai Rabari from Deesa and Himanshu V Patel from Gandhinagar South.

The faces a stiff challenge in Gujarat as the has been in power in the state for 27 years. The is also facing a challenge from Aam Aadmi Party.

The in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh will also be declared the same day.

