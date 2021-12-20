Gujarat records 60% average voter turnout in Gram Panchayat polls

-
Gram Panchayat elections in Gujarat conducted on Sunday reported an average voter turn out of 60 per cent with reports of some clashes and complaints of breach of the code of conduct, stated State Election Commission.
"Polling has been completed in 8684-gram panchayats of the state. The state recorded an average turnout of over 60 per cent. With the exception of a few, the peaceful conduct of elections across the state has brought a sigh of relief," reads a statement from the commission.
"By 6 pm, an average of 60 per cent polling has been registered in the state. This number is likely to increase. The turnout was 57 per cent in South Gujarat, 62 per cent in North Gujarat, 60 per cent in Saurashtra and Kutch and 58 per cent in Central Gujarat," it added.
"There were some minor controversies and clashes in the polls amid tight police security. There were also complaints of breaches of the code of conduct," it said.
Counting of votes will be held on December 21. Gujarat will go through an assembly election next year.
