Hate speech: EC bars Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati from election campaigning

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday “censured” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Union minister Maneka Gandhi for their allegedly communal remarks. It barred Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours, and Gandhi and Mayawati for 48 hours each. The EC also reprimanded Samajwadi Party's Rampur candidate Azam Khan for his indecent remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) Jaya Prada.

Khan too cannot campaign for 72 hours. The four orders come into effect on Tuesday morning. The EC ...