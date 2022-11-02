JUST IN
72.4% votes cast by early evening in first phase of Haryana panchayat polls
Himachal Assembly polls: A total of 5,093 cast vote through postal ballot

The number of postal ballot cast were 366 in Kangra, 297 in Kullu, 1,991 in Mandi, 528 in Una, 838 in Bilaspur, 315 in Solan, 669 in Shimla, and 89 in Kinnaur

IANS  |  Shimla 

FILE PIC: A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink before casting vote at a polling station | Photo: PTI

A total of 5,093 people cast their votes for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election through postal ballots, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday.

To make the electoral process inclusive and ensure participation of special category voters, 170,403 Form 12-D were issued to those above 80 plus, persons with disability (PwD) voters and those employed in essential services in the state.

Garg said out of total forms, 43,143 forms were received by the election office. He said that the process of capturing postal ballots from these voters commenced on November 1 and will be completed before November 11, a day before the polling.

He said 4,330 postal ballots of 80 plus and 763 ballots of PwDs were received.

The number of postal ballot cast were 366 in Kangra, 297 in Kullu, 1,991 in Mandi, 528 in Una, 838 in Bilaspur, 315 in Solan, 669 in Shimla, and 89 in Kinnaur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 21:37 IST

