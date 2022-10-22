BJP holds meeting with JP Nadda, Amit Shah; discusses MCD election

According to the party sources, the meeting took place to discuss the strategy of Municipal Corporation's election, the candidatures of the election and issues to be raised by the party during the election.

"Pros and cons after delimitation of MCD ward were also discussed in the meeting," sources told ANI after the meeting.

The total number of civic body polls' wards in the national capital reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the civic body- Municipal Corporation of (MCD).After the 'delimitation' of MCD wards by the central government, the total number of wards in the MCD will amount to 250 of which 42 are decided to be reserved.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress had questioned the reduction of wards from 272 to 250. The Delhi Congress had also alleged a conspiracy to reduce the representation of the Dalit community in this regard, as the reserved seats have been reduced from 46 to 42.

Notably, AAP Delhi raised concerns that there is no equal distribution of population in the delimitation of wards. Aam Aadmi Party leaders had also lodged their objection by meeting the state election officials.

It is worth mentioning that the draft of the delimitation was prepared on 12 September itself and till 3 October it was being reviewed.

The meeting was held at BJP Headquarters in the national capital. In this meeting, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, Baijayant Panda, Siddhantan, Alka Gujar were present.

