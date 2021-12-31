If voted to power, AAP will eliminate corruption from Punjab: Bharadwaj

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Thursday promised to the trading and business community that his party will eliminate the alleged 'Inspector Raj' and corruption from Punjab if it is voted to power in the 2022 state assembly polls.

Bharadwaj heard the problems of the trading and business community here.

"The main problem for all the traders is the 'Inspector Raj'. Officers and leaders together loot business here by collecting bribes, he said.

He said that when the formed the government in Delhi in 2015, the businessmen used to be harassed by the officers.

Then a decision was taken that no inspector or officer will go to any factory or industry, he said, adding that many problems of the traders then got resolved on their own.

Bharadwaj promised that corruption and Inspector Raj would be eliminated as soon as the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Punjab.

He further said that to address the problem of unemployment, it is necessary to promote industries and trade.

The more industries grow, the more employment will be provided, he said.

He appealed to the people of Punjab to give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party once. "We will not disappoint you.

