Kejriwal to visit Punjab from Dec 30 to Jan 1 ahead of assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a three-day visit to poll-bound Punjab from December 30 to January 1, informed AAP.
He will lead AAP's 'Victory March' in Chandigarh on December 30 to celebrate his party bagging the maximum number of seats in the civic polls.
New entrant AAP put up a spectacular show in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls and won 14 of 35 wards while pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to second place.
On December 31, Kejriwal will start his trip in Patiala by garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at 2 pm, he will then go to Shri Kali Devi temple to offer his prayers.
After that, the AAP convenor will lead a "Shanti March" (Peace rally), which will be joined by the party's senior leader Bhagwant Mann.
Kejriwal will then pay his obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Dukhvaran Sahib.
On his final day of the visit, Kejriwal will visit Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar at 12 noon.
The Delhi Chief Minister has been making frequent visits to Punjab ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.
Assembly polls are set to be held in Punjab early next year.
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.
Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117 member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.
