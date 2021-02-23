Important to bring back BJP govt in Assam for development: Jitendra Singh

-
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said it is important to vote the BJP back to power in Assam in the interest of maintaining the continuity of development journey.
Addressing a public rally here, Singh said the pace of development gained momentum after the Sarbananda Sonowal government took over in the state in 2016 and there was a perfect coordination in implementation of various central schemes and pushing forward various central projects.
"In the interest of maintaining the continuity of development journey, it is important to vote BJP back to power," he said.
Singh, the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said if the BJP comes back to power, the state government will be able to carry forward the development work and provide benefit of public welfare schemes.
Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the northeastern states more than 40 times in just over six years, which could be more than the total number of visits of all of his predecessors put together.
He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had hardly visited Assam even though he was elected to Rajya Sabha from the state.
During the UPA government, Assam was driven back several decades behind in terms of development and growth, he claimed.
The minister said it was Prime Minister Modi's personal outreach which percolated down and contributed to a revolutionary transformation in the Northeast, including Assam.
