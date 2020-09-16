JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Cong raises in Parliament issue of alleged surveillance by Chinese company
Business Standard

No proposal to change retirement age of central govt employees: Govt

There is no proposal to change the age of retirement of central government employees, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday

Topics
retirement | Jitendra Singh | Ministry of Personnel

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Retirement planning: Start early and save corpus for a 90-plus lifespan

There is no proposal to change the age of retirement of central government employees, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

There is no proposal to change the age of superannuation of central government employees. The state government employees are governed by the rules/regulations framed by their respective state governments, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The Centre was asked whether there was a proposal to retire employees of central and state governments after completing a maximum service period of 30 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU