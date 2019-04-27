In Delhi, it's BJP vs people and I just represent the people: Raghav Chadha

After spending over six years with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 30-year-old Raghav Chadha is set to become the youngest candidate from among the three main parties in Delhi, which goes to the polls on May 12. Chadha talks to Thirumoy Banerjee about the party’s achievements, the fight against the BJP and why an alliance with the Congress did not materialise.

Edited excerpts: You have been with the AAP since its inception. How much do you think the party has grown over the past few years? The AAP has become a much more organised party since the India Against Corruption days. A ...