JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

Riding high on Modi's charisma, BJP remains India's pole party: Takeaways
Business Standard

In pictures: When Modi-storm brought early Monsoon, Diwali for BJP workers

Counting of votes is underway, even as trends show a massive wave in favour of Modi-led NDA

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

BJP workers celebrate as the BJP is set to return to power

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP is set to return to power as it led in 292 seats
1 / 10
Photo: Dalip Kumar

 

BJP supporters gather at the party's Mumbai office

BJP supporters gathered at the party's Mumbai office
2 / 10
Photo: Kamlesh Pedneker

 

BJP is set to repeat its 2014 performance

If the Lok Sabha election result trends stay the same, the BJP would have improved on its 2014 performance when it had won 282 seats on its own
3 / 10
Photo: Dalip Kumar

 

Markets cheer as Sensex touched 40,000 Nifty breached 12,000 level

Markets cheered the trends, as the benchmark BSE Sensex touched 40,000 for the first time and NSE Nifty breached the 12,000 level
4 / 10
Photo: Kamlesh Pedneker

 

BJP supporters celebrate outside the party headquarters in New Delhi

BJP supporters celebrate outside the party headquarters in New Delhi
5 / 10
Photo: Dalip Kumar

 

A scene at BJP's Mumbai office

....
6 / 10
Photo: Kamlesh Pedneker

 

BJP supporters erupt in joy as numbers flashed for Amethi

A huge cheer went up in the crowd of BJP supporters gathered at the party's national headquarters in Central Delhi, as numbers flashed for Amethi
7 / 10
Photo: Arup Roychoudhury

 

Rahul Gandhi was trailing to Smriti Irani, just before noon

Rahul Gandhi was trailing to Smriti Irani by around 6,500 votes by this time, just before noon
8 / 10
Photo: Arup Roychoudhury

 

BJP supporters welcome party's stellar performance in West Bengal

.....the party's national headquarters in Central Delhi
9 / 10
Photo: Arup Roychoudhury

 

BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls

BJP supporters celebrate the party's lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls
10 / 10
Photo: Dalip Kumar

 


First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 15:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements