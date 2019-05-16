In Sasaram Lok Sabha seat, can Meira Kumar defy odds against Chedi Paswan?

All signs of underdevelopment are visible in Sasaram: Agrarian distress, deplorable village roads, and lack of jobs. And yet the electoral contest for this constituency has turned into a battle of prestige between Congress leader and former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and BJP MP Chedi Paswan.

The Sasaram Lok Sabha seat, which goes to the polls on May 19, is virtually synonymous with the former deputy prime minister and socialist stalwart, the late Jagjivan Ram, Meira Kumar’s father. He won the constituency for a record eight successive terms from 1952 to 1984. This all ...