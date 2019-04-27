Infra projects are standalone, ad hoc planning won't work: Priya Dutt

Mumbai North Central parliamentary constituency has its own extremes, from the plush middle- and upper middle-class western suburbs of Bandra, Santa Cruz and Vile Parle, aligned with densely populated relatively poorer Kurla. Fighting against the incumbent Poonam Mahajan, daughter of slain BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, is long-time Congressman Sunil Dutt’s daughter, Priya Dutt.

While Dutt is campaigning hard to gain back the seat which she lost in the din of a wave election in 2014, Mahajan has Modi’s public rally on her side. In a telephonic conversation with Abhishek Waghmare, ...