IPAC maybe betraying Mamata Banerjee ahead of Goa polls: Gundu Rao

-
ALSO READ
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
Lawmakers from 20 nations oppose China's nominee to Interpol committee
Farmers across India suffering due to Centre's indifference: Mamata
Mamata meets PM Modi in Delhi, demands more vaccines and medicines
Mamata Banerjee to begin her three-day Goa visit from October 27
-
The Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) led by political strategist Prashant Kishor has an agenda of its own and may be betraying West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee, Congress' Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a political rally here, Rao also questioned the repeated attacks by the TMC on the Congress party, instead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
"What are their (TMC) intentions? They have just come here to help BJP. And I do not know whether Mamata didi knows or not. But the people who are running this IPAC, they have a different agenda altogether I feel. They may be betraying even Mamata didi also," Rao claimed.
Rao, who has been campaigning and strategising the Congress's poll plans also questioned the funding of the TMC in Goa, which has orchestrated a high-pitch visibility election campaign in Goa.
"Agenda of TMC is to help BJP. That is their agenda. They want to weaken all other political parties and they are targetting Congress party. Why are they targetting Congress party. Why aren't they targetting BJP? Why have they come here. Where are they getting so much money from? Who is giving them resources. Who is funding TMC?" Rao said.
"These are questions Goa people and everyone is asking. What is their intention? No contribution to the state, no contribution to its development. No contribution towards struggle. They come just three months before elections and say we will form a government, we will break this party and that party," he also said.
--IANS
maya/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor