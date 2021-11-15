Congress discussing tie-up with NCP, MGP and GFP for 2022 Goa polls

The is holding talks for a prospective alliance with the NCP, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the Goa Assembly elections, due early next year, a office-bearer said on Monday.

AICC Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters that all these parties are of the view that Goa needs to be rid of a "corrupt and communal" government led by BJP.

"The main aim of this alliance, if it materialises, will be to give a stable government in Goa for five years," he said.

The polls are due in Goa in February next year.

The GFP and the MGP had been part of the BJP-led government for some time in the last five years.

Underlining Congress' strategy for the elections, Rao said his party is open for a tie-up with the people who understand Goa, belong to the soil and understand the Goan culture and community.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, had won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP at 13. However, the BJP allied with regional parties to form a coalition government under the leadership of the late Manohar Parrikar.

Over the last five years, Congress lost 13 MLAs to opposition parties, mostly BJP. Senior Congress leader and MLA Luizinho Faleiro recently joined the TMC.

