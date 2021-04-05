Kerala polls: 957 candidates from 140 constituencies to lock horns on Apr 6

-
ALSO READ
Voting begins in the second phase of Kerela's local body elections
Unemployment rate in Kerala higher than national average, says BJP
Kerala polls: 78% voter turnout recorded in final phase, counting on Dec 16
Kerala elections: Congress' Chenithalla to contest from Haripad Seat
Kerala polls: 395 local bodies in 5 districts set to vote in 1st phase
-
Kerala heads in for Assembly elections on Tuesday with battle lines drawn between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) which hopes for continuity of term, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being seen as a potential threat in many places.
Campaigning came to an end in the state on Sunday for the 957 candidates in the fray for the elections to the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly.
On March 19, which was the last date for submission of applications, 2180 applications were received all over Kerala by Election Commission. After scrutiny, it dropped to 1061. As many as 957 candidates are contesting in the Assembly elections after the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.
Chief Electoral Officer Tikaram Meena said the final voter list for the Assembly elections was 2,74,46,039. Earlier on January 20, the list containing 2,67,31,509 was published.
The final list was prepared after considering the applications received after January 20, he said.
There are 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgender voters in 140 constituencies. These include 87,318 expatriate men, 6,086 women and 11 transgender people.
.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU