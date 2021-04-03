59,292 Kerala police officials to oversee April 6 assembly elections

-
-
State Police chief Loknath Behra on Saturday informed that the Kerala Police is fully geared to provide all the security on April 6, the polling day and has posted 59,292 police officials for duty.
"481 police stations in the state have been divided into 142 sub-divisions and are under the direct control of the 14 district police chiefs. Of the 59,292 police officials, it includes 24,788 special police officers and comprises 258 deputy superintendents of police, 784 inspectors and 4,405 sub inspectors," said Behra.
Apart from the Kerala Police officials, there are 140 companies of CISF, CRPF and BSF officials and this is the biggest deployment of central forces in any election in the state.
The polling booths are located at 13,830 places and it will have 1,694 patrolling teams and this team can reach any polling booth if a need arises in a matter of 10 minutes.
"Each team will have a videographer besides drones which would be put into service, especially in interior places. It has also been decided to give police protection to polling agents and those who desire can get in touch with their respective police stations. There will be a 24 hour control room at the state police headquarters," said Behra.
In a related development, the Chief Electoral Officer informed the Kerala High Court that total security has been provided at the entry points in Idukki district bordering Tamil Nadu to monitor people who are entering the state on the April 5 and 6.
The officer informed the court after three Congress-led UDF candidates in Idukki came with a petition that it's common practice for people who live in the border areas to vote in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and such things should not happen.
Incidentally Kerala and Tamil Nadu go to polls on April 6.
--IANS
sg/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
