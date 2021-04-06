Kerala polls: 'Metroman' casts his vote, says BJP will have impressive show

-
ALSO READ
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to lead BJP in Kerala polls, is party's CM face
Kerala Assembly polls: Metro Man in fray, all eyes on Palakkad constituency
Kerala assembly polls: IUML fields woman candidate after 25 years
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
BJP forms State election committee for polls; 'Metroman' E Sreedharan in it
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Tuesday said his party will for sure put an impressive show in the Kerala Assembly Elections adding that he will win from Palakkad with a big margin.
After casting vote at a polling booth in Ponnani, E Sreedharan said, "BJP will have an impressive show this time, there is no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party."
Sreedharan is contesting against sitting MLA Shafi Parambil of Congress and CP Pramod of CPI-M.Sreedharan, the architect of the metro rail system in the country, joining the BJP was a much-celebrated event among the BJP lovers in and out of the state. BJP hopes to get the benefit from their undeclared Chief Minister face, Sreedharan's candidature throughout the state.
The BJP has high hopes in the assembly seat, despite the incumbent MLA Shafi Parambil winning a majority of nearly 17,000 votes in the 2016 elections. This is a seat held by the UDF since 2011. BJP is pinning hopes on its increasing vote share in the constituency, which comprises Palakkad Municipality and is one of the two civic bodies in which the BJP is in power in the state.
Kerala votes in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU