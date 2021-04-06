Kerala polls: 'Metroman' casts his vote, says BJP will have impressive show

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency, 'Metroman' on Tuesday said his party will for sure put an impressive show in the adding that he will win from Palakkad with a big margin.

After casting vote at a polling booth in Ponnani, said, "BJP will have an impressive show this time, there is no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party."

Sreedharan is contesting against sitting MLA Shafi Parambil of Congress and CP Pramod of CPI-M.Sreedharan, the architect of the metro rail system in the country, joining the BJP was a much-celebrated event among the BJP lovers in and out of the state. BJP hopes to get the benefit from their undeclared Chief Minister face, Sreedharan's candidature throughout the state.

The BJP has high hopes in the assembly seat, despite the incumbent MLA Shafi Parambil winning a majority of nearly 17,000 votes in the 2016 elections. This is a seat held by the UDF since 2011. BJP is pinning hopes on its increasing vote share in the constituency, which comprises Palakkad Municipality and is one of the two civic bodies in which the BJP is in power in the state.

Kerala votes in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2.

