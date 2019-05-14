Lok Sabha polls 2019 LIVE: Enough is enough, says Modi on grand alliance

JUST IN
Ratlam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, in Ratlam, Monday, May 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)
With election campaign in its final leg this week, the war of words is escalating between political parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Monday, attacked the grand alliance of opposition parties. "These 'Mahamilavati' people are saying 'hua toh hua', but the country is now saying 'mahamilavati logon ab bohot hua', enough is enough," he said. Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, for the fourth time, said Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' remark on 1984 riots was "wrong". "What Sam Pitroda said about 1984 is absolutely wrong and he should apologise to the nation for it. I told him this over the phone, I told him what he said was wrong, he should be ashamed and apologise publicly," he said.

Narendra Modi will today hold a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Bihar's Buxar and Sasaram and in the evening, he will address the public in Chandigarh. BJP President Amit Shah will address public meetings in North Bengal.

In the meantime, Rahul Gandhi will address public meeting in Neemuch and Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi campaign in Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Bhatinda (Punjab) and hold a roadshow in Pathankot (Punjab).
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 07:02 IST

