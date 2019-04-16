Lok Sabha elections 2019: Details of 97 seats that go to polls in Phase 2

The second phase of the seven-phase will be held in 97 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) on April 18, Tuesday. As many as 1,644 candidates from across various parties and independent ones will be in the fray for these 97 seats.

Here are the election phase 2 schedule and other important details for the 97 seats that will see polling on April 18:



The Northeast (Assam, Manipur and Tripura)



Five of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies on Assam — Autonomous District, Nawgong, Mangaldoi, Silchar and Karimganj — will go to the polls on April 18. A total of 50 candidates will in the fray across these five seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, these five seats had a total of 57 candidates — 50 male and 7 female. These constituencies had a total of 3,929,510 electors — 2,000,733 of them male and 1,928,777 female.

Manipur: The state of Manipur has 1 of its 2 Lok Sabha constituencies — Inner Manipur — voting in the second phase on April 18. This seat has a total of 11 candidates. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, this seat had a total of 8 candidates — 7 male and 1 female. This constituency had a total of 769060 electors — 424521 of them male and 344539 female.

Tripura: The state of Tripura has 1 of its 2 Lok Sabha constituencies — Tripura East — voting in the second phase on April 18. This seat has a total of 10 candidates. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, this seat had a total of 12 candidates — 10 male and 2 female. This constituency had a total of 1067447 electors — 529027 of them male and 538420 female.

Puducherry



The UT of Puducherry has its only Lok Sabha constituency voting in the second phase on April 18. This seat has a total of 18 candidates. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, this seats had a total of 30 candidates — 28 male and 2 female. These constituencies had a total of 1356036 electors — 756939 of them male and 599097 female.

