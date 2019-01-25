Lok Sabha elections campaign LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Odisha

With around the corner, the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other parties have stepped up their campaigning for the polls. Today, Congress President will kickstart the party's poll campaign at a rally in Odisha where Assembly elections will take place along with General elections. Besides addressing the rally, christened as 'Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh' at Tamando Stadium on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the Congress chief is slated to meet intellectuals during his day-long visit, according to party sources.

He will also meet the employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Rahul Gandhi's tour follows Modi's three visits to the state since December, the latest on January 15 to the western Odisha town of Balangir.



