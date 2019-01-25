JUST IN
LS polls: If Cong does well, Priyanka may be in politics for the long haul
Lok Sabha elections campaign LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Odisha

Rahul Gandhi's tour follows Modi's three visits to the state since December. Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha elections 2019 campaigns

Rahul Gandhi in Odisha
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: @ANI

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other parties have stepped up their campaigning for the polls. Today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the party's poll campaign at a rally in Odisha where Assembly elections will take place along with General elections. Besides addressing the rally, christened as 'Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh' at Tamando Stadium on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the Congress chief is slated to meet intellectuals during his day-long visit, according to party sources.

He will also meet the employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Rahul Gandhi's tour follows Modi's three visits to the state since December, the latest on January 15 to the western Odisha town of Balangir.

Catch LIVE updates from Rahul Gandhi's rally in Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 09:39 IST

