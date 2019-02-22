JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » General Elections 2019 » News

Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Rahul to address rally in Andhra, Shah in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are around the corner. BJP, Congress and other parties have begun rigorous campaigns, Catch LIVE updates on Rahul and Amit Shah's rally in Andhra and Karnataka, respectively

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Congress National Convention for Minorty Department in New Delhi on Thursday/PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR
Congress President Rahul Gandhi/PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kick-start the Lok Sabha Election campaign in Andhra Pradesh by visiting Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala, following which he would address a public meeting at Taraka Rama Stadium. In the rally, Rahul Gandhi would speak out on the Special Category Status to the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and other issues facing the nation, he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will hold Shakti Kendra Sammelan and Lok Sabha Committee meetings in Kerala and Karnataka. He will also hold a meeting with teams of 18 Lok Sabha constituencies at a college in Madurai. Thereafter, the BJP president will address three Shakti Kendra Sammelans.

After that, Shah is expected to reach Palakkad in Kerala, where he will hold a meeting with Lok Sabha incharges, coordinators and others.

Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha Election campaigns

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh