Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Rahul to address rally in Andhra, Shah in Karnataka
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are around the corner. BJP, Congress and other parties have begun rigorous campaigns, Catch LIVE updates on Rahul and Amit Shah's rally in Andhra and Karnataka, respectively
Congress President Rahul Gandhi/PHOTO-DALIP KUMAR
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kick-start the Lok Sabha Election campaign in Andhra Pradesh by visiting Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala, following which he would address a public meeting at Taraka Rama Stadium. In the rally, Rahul Gandhi would speak out on the Special Category Status to the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and other issues facing the nation, he said.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will hold Shakti Kendra Sammelan and Lok Sabha Committee meetings in Kerala and Karnataka. He will also hold a meeting with teams of 18 Lok Sabha constituencies at a college in Madurai. Thereafter, the BJP president will address three Shakti Kendra Sammelans.
After that, Shah is expected to reach Palakkad in Kerala, where he will hold a meeting with Lok Sabha incharges, coordinators and others.
