Manipur CM wins from Heingang seat; BJP secures five seats, JD (U) three

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh defeated his nearest Congress rival P Saratchandra Singh in Heingang, even the ruling BJP won five seats and Nitish Kumar's JD (U) bagged three constituencies, as per latest ECI data.
Congress and National People's Party (NPP) won two seats each. An Independent candidate has also secured victory.
The BJP was leading in 15 seats, while the JD (U) was ahead in three seats and the Congress in two.
Naga People's Front (NPF) was leading in five constituencies and the NPP in four seats. The Kuki People's Alliance was ahead in one seat, while Independent candidates were leading in two constituencies.
Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 AM on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Trends and results were available with the ECI for 45 constituencies at 3.04 PM.
The BJP had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 despite having just 21 seats, joining hands with the two local parties -- the NPP and NPF. The saffron party's own strength later increased to 28.
