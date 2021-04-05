No one has ever succeeded by intimidating Bengalis, says Jaya Bachchan

-
-
In an apparent dig at the BJP,
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said on Monday that no one has ever succeeded by "intimidating" Bengalis.
Addressing a press conference at the Trinamool Congress headquarters here, the veteran actor hailed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that she was fighting a battle all alone for democracy in Bengal.
Bachchan said that she was in West Bengal to campaign for the TMC on the instruction of her party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
"Mamata is fighting all alone against the atrocities, and for democratic rights of the people of Bengal. Her leg is broken, but she is still fighting," Bachchan said.
She said no one has ever succeeded by "intimidating" Bengalis, in an apparent dig, targetting the BJP.
"Bengalis never bow their heads before threat or intimidation," she added.
Bachchan said shame on them who are criticising Banerjee.
"She is fighting for the rights and respect of the people of Bengal. This is is the safest state for women. Those who are criticising her, I would only say shame, shame!" she said.
