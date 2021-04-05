JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » West Bengal Election » News

Disallow Stalin, 4 others of DMK from contesting TN Assembly polls: AIADMK
Business Standard

No one has ever succeeded by intimidating Bengalis, says Jaya Bachchan

"Mamata is fighting all alone against the atrocities, and for democratic rights of the people of Bengal. Her leg is broken, but she is still fighting," Bachchan said

Topics
West Bengal Assembly polls | West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Jaya Bachchan | Photo: ANI
Jaya Bachchan | Photo: ANI

In an apparent dig at the BJP,

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said on Monday that no one has ever succeeded by "intimidating" Bengalis.

Addressing a press conference at the Trinamool Congress headquarters here, the veteran actor hailed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that she was fighting a battle all alone for democracy in Bengal.

Bachchan said that she was in West Bengal to campaign for the TMC on the instruction of her party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Mamata is fighting all alone against the atrocities, and for democratic rights of the people of Bengal. Her leg is broken, but she is still fighting," Bachchan said.

She said no one has ever succeeded by "intimidating" Bengalis, in an apparent dig, targetting the BJP.

"Bengalis never bow their heads before threat or intimidation," she added.

Bachchan said shame on them who are criticising Banerjee.

"She is fighting for the rights and respect of the people of Bengal. This is is the safest state for women. Those who are criticising her, I would only say shame, shame!" she said.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 05 2021. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU