Pinarayi Vijayan submits resignation to Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan

-
ALSO READ
Counting on smoothly, but website slow due to server overload: EC
Cong 'lost' elections but not its 'morale or resolve' to be people's voice
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Election result LIVE: Victory of development works , says PM Modi
-
: Chief Minister
Pinarayi Vijayan who led theruling CPI(M)-headed LDF in Kerala to a resounding victory in the April 6 Assembly polls, on Monday resigned from the post, ahead of the new ministry formation.
Vijayan drove to the Raj Bhavan around noon and submitted his resignation letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, sources said.
Vijayan has been asked to continue as chief minister till the new government is sworn in,Raj Bhavan source said.
Scripting history, the LDF retained power in Kerala, bucking the over four decade-long trend of oscillating between Communist and Congress-led fronts alternately.
LDF won 99 of the total 140 seats, while the opposition UDF had to settle for the remaining 41 and BJP drew a blank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU