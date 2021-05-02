'Will introspect': Congress accepts its mauling in Kerala polls

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2021 LIVE: LDF wins Kerala; Suvendu wins from Nandigram
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Election result LIVE: Victory of development works , says PM Modi
EC orders FIR over celebratory congregation in anticipation of poll victory
Orders on victory processions being flouted: EC tells political parties
-
Top Congress leaders in Kerala on Sunday gracefully accepted their defeat in the April 6 Assembly polls as it seemed the party-led United Democratic Front will, in all likelihood, end up with less seats than 2016.
According to the figures presently available for the 140 memberAassembly, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front, set to create history with two consecutive electoral victories, is leading in 100 seats while the Congress-led UDF is leading in 40 seats, against 47 seats in 2016.
Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, while winning from his home base at Haripad in Alappuzha district, said that they are gracefully accepting the verdict, but will pursue the allegations against the Vijayan government.
"We did not expect this sort of result... We will sit down now and do an introspection on what happened. We raised a lot of issues of allegations against the Vijayan government. Just because they have won the polls does not mean all such issues will be washed away. No, it won't as all what we raised were facts and truths and in all what we raised, Vijayan himself had to withdraw from it. All issues will be discussed when our leaders meet," he said.
Two-time former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who has scripted new history by winning 12 successive Assembly elections, starting from 1970, from his home turf Puthupally in Kottayam district, to equal the record of late K.M.Mani, said: "We are not sad by this as we see this as a challenge."
"No one should forget that this defeat will deter us, as we have come back very strongly when we suffered the worst reverses, like when we lost 19 seats out of the 20 in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. We won 19 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. So, we accept this setback and we will all go back to the drawing board to analyse and discuss on the way forward," said Chandy who saw his margin coming down from over 20,000 in 2016 to over 8,000 this time.
State Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran sees the defeat as a defeat and will look into it.
"Our self-confidence has not been dented at all. At this time I wish to thank all the party workers who toiled hard and also to the people who extended their support to us. Each and every aspect will be discussed by us and as the head of the party, I have a responsibility. I will meet all of you after making a detailed assessment," he said.
--IANS
sg/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU