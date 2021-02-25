PM Modi inaugurates various projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Govt improved rural, coastal connectivity to bolster farmer markets: Modi
Gujarat civic polls: Modi says results show people's faith development
Modi targets Rahul over 'north-south' remarks, lashes out at Narayanasamy
Brahmaputra not just a river but manifestation of Assam's diversity: Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation key projects in Tamil Nadu, including the 2x500 mw Neyveli new thermal power plant, and laid the foundation stone for important initiatives in the state.
The Neyveli project is a lignite based power plant designed for power generation capacity of 1000 MW with two units of 500 MW capacity each.
The prime minister also inaugurated virtually a 709 MW solar power project of NLCIL and over 4,000 tenements in Tiruppur, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, at an event attended by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam.
Modi also laid the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project System.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU