PM Modi inaugurates various projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister on Thursday dedicated to the nation key projects in Tamil Nadu, including the 2x500 mw Neyveli new thermal power plant, and laid the foundation stone for important initiatives in the state.

The Neyveli project is a lignite based designed for power generation capacity of 1000 MW with two units of 500 MW capacity each.

The prime minister also inaugurated virtually a 709 MW solar power project of NLCIL and over 4,000 tenements in Tiruppur, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli, at an event attended by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project System.