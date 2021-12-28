PM Modi takes dig at Samajwadi Party over Piyush Jain case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, took a dig at the when he referred to the Piyush Jain episode and said that some people always want to take credit for all that is being done.

"Now when suitcases full of cash are coming out one after another, will they take credit for this too? They have spread the 'itr' of corruption," he said while speaking at a rally in Kanpur.

The reference to 'itr' was the launch of 'Samajwadi 'itr' - a perfume launched by perfumer Pampi Jain last month.

The Prime Minister said that the people of Uttar Pradesh now know the truth and watching every incident very minutely.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mounted a blistering attack on the when he said that ABCD for SP meant -'A' for apradh, 'B' for -bhai-bhatija', 'C' for corruption and 'D' for danga.

"BJP has wiped off this ABCD. When Piyush Jain was raided, it was Akhilesh Yadav who felt uneasy. Who does this money belong to?" he asked while addressing a rally in Hardoi.

#WATCH Briefcases full of cash were recovered a few days back, whether this is also their (opposition) work, and if now they will take credit or not? The fragrance of corruption that was spread before 2017 in the entire state is again in front of the people pic.twitter.com/v3wKS3Cnnh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2021

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)