JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » UP Elections » News

Dinesh Mongia, Fateh Bajwa join BJP ahead of Punjab Assembly polls
Business Standard

PM Modi takes dig at Samajwadi Party over Piyush Jain case

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mounted a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party

Topics
Narendra Modi | Samajwadi Party

IANS  |  Kanpur 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the Saryu Nahar National Project, ahead of UP Assembly elections 2022, in Balrampur district
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, took a dig at the Samajwadi Party when he referred to the Piyush Jain episode and said that some people always want to take credit for all that is being done.

"Now when suitcases full of cash are coming out one after another, will they take credit for this too? They have spread the 'itr' of corruption," he said while speaking at a rally in Kanpur.

The reference to 'itr' was the launch of 'Samajwadi 'itr' - a perfume launched by perfumer Pampi Jain last month.

The Prime Minister said that the people of Uttar Pradesh now know the truth and watching every incident very minutely.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mounted a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party when he said that ABCD for SP meant -'A' for apradh, 'B' for -bhai-bhatija', 'C' for corruption and 'D' for danga.

"BJP has wiped off this ABCD. When Piyush Jain was raided, it was Akhilesh Yadav who felt uneasy. Who does this money belong to?" he asked while addressing a rally in Hardoi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, December 28 2021. 16:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU