PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura to launch projects, address rallies

Prime Minister is likely to visit and Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate various projects and to address public rallies, officials said on Sunday.

A government officials said that the PM will launch some projects in the poll-bound state and address a public gathering in Imphal.

The Prime Minister's detailed programme is yet to be finalised and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and senior officials are in touch with the Prime Minister's Office.

Elections for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year along polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah already addressed two public meetings virtually from Delhi while BJP President J.P. Nadda visited Manipur four times during the past three months and addressed several public meetings.

In Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the reconstructed terminal building of Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport and few other projects. Before leaving for New Delhi, he will address a public rally in Agartala.

A Tripura government offcial said that Chief Secretary Kumar Alok on Saturday briefed the Prime Minister about the schemes and projects to be launched.

An Airport Authority of India official said that under the Rs 438 crore project, a new terminal building and other infrastructure was built to cater around 1,200 passengers at a time.

After the inauguration, the MBB airport, the second busiest in the northeastern region after Guwahati, is likely to be declared an international airport, the official said.

--IANS

sc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)