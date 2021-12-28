PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura to launch projects, address rallies

-
ALSO READ
Tripura police books 4 SC lawyers under UAPA for abetting disharmony
Press Council seeks Tripura's comments on arrest of 2 women journalists
SC orders more central police forces to be sent for Tripura municipal polls
Will make effort so that Manipur gets full advantage of FTAs: Goyal
Tripura: Prashant Kishor's 23-member I-PAC team detained in Agartala
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate various projects and to address public rallies, officials said on Sunday.
A Manipur government officials said that the PM will launch some projects in the poll-bound state and address a public gathering in Imphal.
The Prime Minister's detailed programme is yet to be finalised and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and senior officials are in touch with the Prime Minister's Office.
Elections for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year along polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah already addressed two public meetings virtually from Delhi while BJP President J.P. Nadda visited Manipur four times during the past three months and addressed several public meetings.
In Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the reconstructed terminal building of Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport and few other projects. Before leaving for New Delhi, he will address a public rally in Agartala.
A Tripura government offcial said that Chief Secretary Kumar Alok on Saturday briefed the Prime Minister about the schemes and projects to be launched.
An Airport Authority of India official said that under the Rs 438 crore project, a new terminal building and other infrastructure was built to cater around 1,200 passengers at a time.
After the inauguration, the MBB airport, the second busiest in the northeastern region after Guwahati, is likely to be declared an international airport, the official said.
--IANS
sc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU