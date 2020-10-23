Promise of 1.9 mn jobs akin to Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in all phases of Bihar elections: Shaktisinh Gohil
Received Rahul Gandhi's assurance: Manjhi on coordination in Grand Alliance
Bihar election LIVE: Days of 'lantern' over, Modi hits out at Lalu Prasad
Bihar: Cong gears for 'Mahila Kranti Sammelan' to be addressed by Priyanka
Bihar polls: Congress to hold talks on seat-sharing formula with allies
-
In a dig at the BJP's election
promise of 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that it was similar to that of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.
Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke the backbone of the farmers, and medium and small businesses in the state.
He said that Modi calls himself a nationalist but weakened the country over the last six years.
"Economy is suppressed and farmers oppressed," Gandhi added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor