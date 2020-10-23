Chirag attacks Nitish, accuses him of sabotaging prospect of BJP candidates

-
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday made a strong attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accusing him of betraying Lalu Prasad after the last Lok Sabha polls.
He also accused the JD-U leader with "cheating BJP" and internally sabotaging the prospects of BJP candidates in Bihar polls.
Paswan, whose party is contesting the polls outside NDA and has put up candidates in seats contested by JD-U, wondered if Nitish Kumar will go back to Lalu Prasad after fighting the polls with BJP and taking blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Paswan made a series of tweets attacking the JD-U chief.
"Last time Nitish Kumar became the chief minister with blessings of respected Lalu Prasadji and then betrayed him and again became Chief Minister with blessings of Prime Minister. This time after taking blessings from Narendra Modiji what if he goes back to Lalu Prasadji," he said.
The LJP leader said Kumar had given less seats to BJP which fought 157 seats in the 2015 elections and accused him of "cheating" the party.
"Nitish Kumarji under conspiracy gave fewer seats to the BJP which fought 157 seats last time. Nitish Kumar wanted 121 seats while the last time with his mentor Lalu Prasad Yadavji he was satisfied with 101 seats. But with the BJP, he wants more than 101 seats. First, he cheated Bihar and now the BJP," he said.
He accused Kumar of sabotaging the prospects of LJP candidates in the last Lok Sabha polls and said he was doing the same with BJP candidates.
"The internal sabotage which respected Nitish Kumarji did with LJP candidates in the last Lok Sabha elections, he is doing now with BJP candidates. Do not forget the favours done by BJP as you have forgotten of LJP. The sahib destroyed five years of Bihar to protect his chair," Paswan said.
JD-U and BJP are allies in the ruling alliance in the state.
Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
