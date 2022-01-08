Public gatherings restricted to 100 people in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant

-
ALSO READ
Pramod Sawant to be BJP's chief minister face for 2022 Goa polls
Will investigate evidence against ex-Minister linked to sex scandal: Goa CM
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
Only 1 lakh left to be vaccinated with first jab in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
Covid infection rate in Goa has risen from 1.8% to 3.5%: CM Sawant
-
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that public gatherings in the poll-bound coastal state has been limited to 100 people in outdoor venues and 50 per cent of the sitting capacity or maximum 100 in cases of indoor venues.
"Maximum 100 people will be allowed at the venue at any one point in time. However, people coming in and going out of the venue will not be counted to calculate the capacity limit," said Sawant.
The restrictions have been imposed to prevent large gatherings in marketplaces, public meetings, political meetings, beaches, etc.
"The restrictions will continue till January 26 and will be reviewed depending on the pandemic situation in the state," added Sawant.
Meanwhile, Goa government has decided not to impose night curfew in the state for now.
A total of 1432 new COVID-19 cases has been reported in Goa in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin by the state government issued on Friday.
A total of 6,295 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.
As many as 112 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,76,737.
A total of 3,530 deaths have been reported in the state so far, with two deaths being reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 5931 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU