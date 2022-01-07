Kanhaiya Kumar questions TMC, AAP's decision to contest Goa polls

-
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday took swipes at the Trinamool Congress Party and Aam Aadmi Party for entering the fray for the coming Assembly elections in Goa.
Congress joined hands with these two parties at the national level because they were anti-BJP, but in Goa, where Congress has the capability to defeat the BJP, they rushed to contest polls, he said. Kumar was addressing Congress workers at Mapusa town. He also targeted the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the security breach during Modi's Punjab visit. The BJP says prime minister does not belong to any one party, so why was he campaigning for the party, Kumar asked. The former JNU student leader also said the BJP accuses him of being anti-Hindu, but the fact remains that his name is 'Kanhaiya'. They call me anti-defence forces, I would like to tell them that 16 people from my family are in defence forces, I belong to a family which gets pension of freedom fighter, he said.
